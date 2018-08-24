App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC reserves verdict on pleas for live streaming of court proceedings

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it would pass appropriate orders after Attorney General K K Venugopal suggested that live streaming of the important cases.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court today reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas related to the issue of live streaming of court proceedings.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it would pass appropriate orders after Attorney General K K Venugopal suggested that live streaming of the important cases in the Chief Justice's court can be started on a pilot basis.

The Attorney General said the process can be adopted in other court rooms depending on the success of the pilot project.

During the hearing, one of the lawyers present in the courtroom opposed the suggestion of live streaming, saying this will have an implication on the administration of justice and also lead to "spreading of fake news".

related news

The top court, however, said that it aims to implement the concept of open courts which in turn would help reducing the crowd in the court. It said live streaming may also be a help for academic purposes.

The apex court had earlier termed the proposal of live streaming of the court proceedings as the "need of the hour".

A petition, filed by a law student, had sought a direction for setting up live streaming rooms within the apex court premises and granting access to legal interns.

The plea, filed by Swapnil Tripathi, a student of National Law University in Jodhpur, had sought requisite guidelines to facilitate witnessing of the proceedings for interns. Senior advocate Indira Jaising had also filed a PIL for video-recording of proceedings in matters of national importance.

Besides Jaising and Tripathi, NGO Centre For Accountability and Systemic Change, through its lawyer Virag Gupta, had also filed a PIL seeking a direction to the apex court registry and the Ministries of Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology to "video record the proceedings of all the courts and make them available to public and parties, subject to regulations".
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 03:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.