SC rejects sacked BSF jawan's plea against PM Narendra Modi's election from Varanasi

The Supreme Court on November 24 rejected sacked Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's petition against the rejection of his nomination papers to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian dismissed Yadav's challenge to the Allahabad High Court judgment, which had dismissed Yadav's election petition against the Election Commission's decision to reject his nomination papers.

During the General Elections in 2019, Yadav had been fielded by the Samajwadi Party (SP) but the Returning Officer (RO) had rejected his nomination on the basis that he did not produce a certificate from the EC stating that his dismissal from BSF service was not because of disloyalty or corruption.

The high court had upheld the returning officer's decision to reject his nomination.

Referring to the high court's verdict, Yadav's lawyer had claimed that his nomination was rejected for extraneous reasons.

Yadav said he sought a declaration that the election of respondent (Narendra Modi) be declared as void and the order passed by the returning officer dated May 1, 2019, rejecting his nomination be set aside.

Yadav was dismissed from the BSF in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the quality of food served to the troops.

On May 9, last year, the top court had rejected his plea challenging the EC decision saying it did not find any grounds to entertain the plea.