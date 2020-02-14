App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC rejects Nirbhaya gang-rape convict Vinay Sharma’s plea challenging rejection of mercy petition

The top court rejected the contention of Sharma that he is mentally ill and said his medical report suggests he is stable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court dismissed one of the December 2012 gang-rape convicts Vinay Sharma's plea challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President Ram Nath Kovind alleging that it was done in a "mala fide" manner, on February 14.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna said no ground of judicial review of the rejection of mercy petition is made out by Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 case.

All material including Sharma's medical report placed before President who applied his mind in rejection of mercy plea, the apex court said.

The top court rejected the contention of Sharma that he is mentally ill and said his medical report suggests he is stable.

The trial court had on January 31 stayed "till further orders" execution of the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Indiqa #Legal

