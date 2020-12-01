SC rejects Chanda Kochhar's appeal against Bombay HC order dismissing her plea regarding termination

Sorry, we are not inclined to interfere with the high court order, a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.
The Supreme Court Tuesday rejected the appeal filed by Chanda Kochhar against the Bombay High Court order which had dismissed her plea against being removed as the managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank.
Sorry, we are not inclined to interfere with the high court order, a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.
This falls within the realm of private bank and employee, the apex court said.