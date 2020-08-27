SC refuses to restrain Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved from using ‘Coronil’ trademark

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde observed that preventing Patanjali Ayurved from using the brand name Coronil "will be terrible for the product" during the pandemic.
The Supreme Court of India, on August 27, refused to restrain yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved from using the 'Coronil' trademark for its line of immunity-boosting products launched amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The product range was caught in controversy soon after its release, first for claiming to be effective in fighting off the novel coronavirus, later getting embroiled in a trademark dispute. The SC ruling was related to the latter and not about the efficacy of the Patanjali immunity-boosting product.
However, CJI Bobde observed: “In these COVID times, if we prevent the use of word Coronil, it will be terrible for the product (of Patanjali)."
The SC also dismissed Arudra’s plea that had challenged the interim order passed by the division bench. Arudra has been asked to pursue the matter further before the Madras High Court’s division bench, which will be reviewing their appeal in September.