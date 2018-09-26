SC refuses to refer to 7-judge bench its 2006 verdict on SC/ST job promotion

The Supreme Court Wednesday said its 2006 verdict putting benefits of quotas in job promotions for SC/ST employees need not be referred to seven-judge bench.

The apex court also turned down the Centre's plea that overall population of SC/ST be considered for granting quota for them.

The unanimous judgement was pronounced by a five-judge Constitution bench.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said states need not collect quantifiable data on backwardness of SC/ST for giving quota in job promotion to SC/ST employees.

The top court did not comment on two other conditions given in the 2006 verdict which dealt with adequacy of representation of SC/ST in promotion and not to disturb administrative efficiency.