SC refuses to entertain pleas seeking postponement of medical entrance exam NEET-PG

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain pleas seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG 2023, which is scheduled for March 5.

A bench of Justices S R Bhat and Dipankar Datta was informed by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the National Board of Examinations (NBE), that admit cards for the exam have been issued on Monday as per schedule and the counselling may commence from July 15.

"There is no date available in the near future with our technology partner to conduct the exam," she told the bench, which refused to entertain the two pleas.

The petitioners have sought postponement of the examination, saying the counselling has to be conducted after August 11 since the cut-off date for internship has been extended to that date.