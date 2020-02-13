App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 11:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC refuses to entertain plea on Gargi College incident, asks petitioner to approach Delhi HC

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked lawyer M L Sharma, who mentioned the matter seeking urgent hearing, to move the Delhi High Court with his plea.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-woman Gargi College here last week.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked lawyer M L Sharma, who mentioned the matter seeking urgent hearing, to move the Delhi High Court with his plea.

"Why don't you go to the Delhi HC. If they dismiss the petition then you come here," the bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said.

The apex court said it would like to have advantage of Delhi HC's view on this matter.

Sharma expressed apprehension that electronic evidence related to the case might be destroyed.

On this, the top court said, "Delhi High Court can also pass order like the Telangana High Court in the police encounter case to preserve electronic evidence".

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 11:12 am

tags #Chief Justice S A Bobde #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #Gargi College #India #Supreme Court

