App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC refuses to entertain plea against 'communal' hashtags trending on Twitter

A Hyderabad-based lawyer had sought a direction to the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Telangana's Director General Of Police and the Commissioner Of Police to ask Twitter Inc "to stop illegal trending such as "#Islamiccoronavirusjihad, jamat, #Coronajihad, #Nizamuddinidiots, #TablighiJamatVirus" as they attach religion to the pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre and the Telangana police chief to restrain social networking site 'Twitter' from allowing trending 'communal' hashtags linking Islam to spread of novel coronavirus in India.

A Hyderabad-based lawyer had sought a direction to the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Telangana's Director General Of Police and the Commissioner Of Police to ask Twitter Inc "to stop illegal trending such as "#Islamiccoronavirusjihad, jamat, #Coronajihad, #Nizamuddinidiots, #TablighiJamatVirus" as they attach religion to the pandemic.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justice Aniruddha Bose, hearing the plea through video conferencing, took note of the submissions of lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin and said that he should seek remedies before the Telangana High Court.

Close

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

related news

"The petitioner prays for withdrawal of this petition with liberty to approach the Telangana High Court. Prayer is allowed. Accordingly, the writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn with the liberty aforesaid," the apex court said in its order.

During brief hearing, the bench had said that the court cannot stop any persons from saying some wrong things on phone or social media.

The lawyer said that he was not seeking a direction to stop anything but was praying for the direction to the Twitter to drop hashtags as they can be "inflammatory" in nature.

The petition said trending hashtags "attaching the religion to pandemic disease which is done by social network users on Twitter was contrary to the guidelines or advisory dated March 18, issued by the World Health Organisation".

It was also contrary to penal laws prevailing in India for want of manifestly insulting the religion by hurting the feelings of the followers, the plea said.

A religious congregation was conducted from March 13-15 in Delhi and it was organised by Tablighi Jamat at Nizamuddin.

Reports suggests that the attendees went to various parts of the country and some of them were found to be infected and played parts in spread of COVID-19.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 05:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Hashtags #India #Supreme Court #Twitter

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Tech Mahindra says no layoffs yet, puts wage hikes, incentives on hold

Tech Mahindra says no layoffs yet, puts wage hikes, incentives on hold

Coronavirus impact: Films like '83, Sooryavanshi will drive footfall post-lockdown, say single-screen exhibitors

Coronavirus impact: Films like '83, Sooryavanshi will drive footfall post-lockdown, say single-screen exhibitors

Investor wealth jumps Rs 7.68 lakh crore in four days of market rally

Investor wealth jumps Rs 7.68 lakh crore in four days of market rally

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.