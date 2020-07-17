App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC refuses to entertain PIL for uniform education system across India

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud told the petitioner and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay that these are policy matters and cannot be decided by the court.

PTI

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking uniform education, having a common syllabus and curriculum for all the children aged between 6-14 years, across the country.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud told the petitioner and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay that these are policy matters and cannot be decided by the court.

"How can you ask the court to merge one board with the other? These are not the functions of the court," the bench observed .

While refusing to entertain the plea, the bench said that the petitioner may go to the government with the plea.

The PIL has sough directions to look into the feasibility of establishing 'One Nation One Education Board' by merging the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Board and the Central Board of Secondary Education.
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #education #India #Legal #Supreme Court

