App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC refers to larger bench issue of summoning additional accused after pronouncing verdict

The three issued framed by the bench include, whether the trial court has the power under section 319 of CrPC for summoning additional accused when trial with respect to other co-­accused has ended and the verdict of conviction rendered on the same date before pronouncing the summoning order.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court May 10 referred to a larger bench the issue of whether a lower court has the power to summon additional accused even after having decided a criminal case against the others involved.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana and Mohan M Shantanagoudar framed three questions of law on the scope and ambit of section 319 (power to proceed against other persons appearing to be guilty of offence) of CrPC and referred the matter to the registry to place it before the Chief Justice of India for constituting a larger bench to adjudicate these issues.

The three issued framed by the bench include, whether the trial court has the power under section 319 of CrPC for summoning additional accused when trial with respect to other co-­accused has ended and the verdict of conviction rendered on the same date before pronouncing the summoning order.

In its verdict, the court said the larger bench would also decide "whether the trial court has the power under section 319 of the CrPC for summoning additional accused when the trial in respect of certain other absconding accused (whose presence is subsequently secured) is ongoing/ pending, having been bifurcated from the main trial?"

related news

It would also decide what are the guidelines that the competent court must follow while exercising power under section 319 CrPC.

The apex court's verdict came while dealing with a plea filed by former AAP leader and the then Leader of Opposition of Punjab Sukhpal Singh Khaira challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict which had dismissed his plea to quash summons in a 2015 trans-border drug smuggling case.

A court in Fazilka, Punjab had issued summons to Khaira to appear before it in the case. The Supreme Court had in December 2017, stayed the trial court's proceedings.

The apex court, while referring the matter to a larger bench, said it was of the view that power under section 319 CrPC being extraordinary in nature, the trial courts should be cautious while summoning accused to avoid complexities and to ensure fair trial.

"We must remind ourselves that, timely disposal of the matters furthers the interest of justice," it added.

The bench also said it needs to be determined whether the trial is said to be fully concluded even if the bifurcated trial in respect of the absconded accused is still pending consideration.

In Khaira's matter, while the trial was going on against 10 accused in the narcotics case, the prosecution had filed an application for summoning five additional accused, including him.

On October 31, 2017, the sessions court first pronounced its verdict convicting the nine accused put on trial and on the same day, it also allowed the prosecution application for summoning additional accused in the case.

Khaira had challenged the summoning order before the high court which dismissed the plea after which he approached the Supreme Court.

His counsel argued in the apex court that the power under section 319(1) CrPC can be exercised at any time after filing of the charge sheet and before the pronouncement of the judgement.

He submitted that in this case, the summoning order passed after the order of conviction is in clear breach of the principles laid down in a previous verdict by the apex court.

The counsel contended that the moment the trial is concluded and the matter reserved for judgement, then the stage for exercising power under Section 319 CrPC, ends and the court becomes 'functus officio' (of no further official authority or legal effect).

The counsel for Punjab submitted that the application for summoning additional accused was filed and heard during the pendency of the trial, and the order was thereafter reserved.

In the drugs case, others who were issued summons were Khaira's personal security officer (PSO) Joga Singh, personal assistant Manish, Charanjit Kaur, a resident of Bath village (Jalandhar), and Major Singh Bajwa of Bajwa Kalan village (Jalandhar).

The Fazilka court had on October 31, 2017, sentenced nine persons to imprisonment in the trans-border heroin smuggling racket which had surfaced in 2015.

Those convicted were arrested by the police on March 9, 2015, along with 2 kgs of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, a country-made pistol, two Pakistani SIM cards and SUV vehicle.
First Published on May 10, 2019 08:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK: With 4 wickets down, will Pant come to ...

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2) Exclusive: Tiger Shroff’s college is a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhi heat drives Gautam Gambhir to use a lo ...

Brahmastra: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back to the bay ...

MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas adopt 'Indian Canadian d ...

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Ananya P ...

Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor to disclose his wax statue at Madame Tu ...

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap reunite for the Hindi version of Game ...

Happy Birthday Ira Khan: Dad Aamir Khan shares an adorable post but he ...

SBI Sold Electoral Bonds Worth Rs 3,622 crore in March & April, Shows ...

Gunfight Between ULFA(I), Security Forces Along Assam-Arunachal Border ...

Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Gets Bumper Opening, Avengers Endgame Continues ...

Gambhir Using 'Duplicate' for Campaigning, Claims AAP; Manish Sisodia ...

Uttar Pradesh Reports Maximum Model Code Violations

Minority Panel Asks Sam Pitroda to Apologise Over 'Hua Toh Hua' Remark ...

US Senators Accuse Amazon of Infringing Parental Consent and Privacy w ...

Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attenti ...

Body Scanners to Replace Metal Detectors at Mumbai Airport

Sill lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with V ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

Lok Sabha polls: In Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav hopes to hand 'embarrassi ...

US-Iran military dispute easy to initiate, but difficult to control; c ...

Student of the Year 2 movie review: Tiger's acting or plot clichés ...

Did Rajiv Gandhi use INS Viraat as his 'personal taxi' like Modi says? ...

IIP contracts after 21-months gap: What does disappointing factory out ...

Madrid Open: Gael Monfils' tricks and flicks fall short yet again as F ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes feels Mark Zuckerberg can no longer f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.