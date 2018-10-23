SC refers to 5-judge constitution bench plea seeking collegium-like selection process for CEC, ECs

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and S K Kaul considered submissions raised by lawyer Prashant Bhushan and said the issue of appointment of CEC and ECs has to be taken up by a larger constitution bench.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred to a 5-judge constitution bench a plea seeking collegium-like selection process for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and S K Kaul considered submissions raised by lawyer Prashant Bhushan and said the issue of appointment of CEC and ECs has to be taken up by a larger constitution bench.
The bench was hearing a PIL filed by one Anoop Baranwal, seeking a transparent selection process for appointment of Election Commissioners in the poll panel.