App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC refers to 5-judge constitution bench plea seeking collegium-like selection process for CEC, ECs

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and S K Kaul considered submissions raised by lawyer Prashant Bhushan and said the issue of appointment of CEC and ECs has to be taken up by a larger constitution bench.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred to a 5-judge constitution bench a plea seeking collegium-like selection process for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and S K Kaul considered submissions raised by lawyer Prashant Bhushan and said the issue of appointment of CEC and ECs has to be taken up by a larger constitution bench.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by one Anoop Baranwal, seeking a transparent selection process for appointment of Election Commissioners in the poll panel.

The Centre, represented by Attorney General K K Venugopal, however, opposed the petition saying so far no case of abuse of official position by the CEC had come forward and referred to names like T N Seshan and other persons who have graced the office of the CEC.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 12:35 pm

tags #Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.