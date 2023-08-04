English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    SC permits ASI's scientific survey at Gyanvapi mosque complex, refuses to stay HC order

    The bench took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ASI and the Uttar Pradesh government, that no excavation will be carried out during the survey nor any destruction caused to the structure.

    PTI
    August 04, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST
    Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque.

    Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque.

    In a relief to the Hindu side, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order allowing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex to determine if the 17th-century structure was built upon a pre-existing temple.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the ASI not to take recourse to any invasive act during the survey.

    The bench took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ASI and the Uttar Pradesh government, that no excavation will be carried out during the survey nor any destruction caused to the structure.

    PTI
    Tags: #Allahabad #ASI survey #Gyanvapi #Gyanvapi mosque #Supreme Court #UP government #Varanasi
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 04:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!