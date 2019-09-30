App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC orders Gujarat govt to pay Bilkis Bano Rs 50 lakh in 2 weeks, rejects review plea

A bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi directed Gujarat government to also provide Bilkis Bano a job and accommodation within two weeks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on September 30 ordered Gujarat government to pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to 2002 Gujarat riots victim Bilkis Bano within two weeks. The top court declined to reconsider its earlier decision.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi directed Gujarat government to also provide Bano a job and accommodation in the timeframe.

Appearing for Gujarat government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought a review of its April order.

The apex court in April directed the state government to pay Bano the compensation and provide her a job as well as an accommodation.

A special court had on January 21, 2008 convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment 11 men for raping Bano and murdering seven of her family members in the aftermath of the Godhra riots, while acquitting seven persons including the policemen and doctors.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 11:59 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Supreme Court

