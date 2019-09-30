SC orders Gujarat govt to pay Bilkis Bano Rs 50 lakh in 2 weeks, rejects review plea

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on September 30 ordered Gujarat government to pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to 2002 Gujarat riots victim Bilkis Bano within two weeks. The top court declined to reconsider its earlier decision.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi directed Gujarat government to also provide Bano a job and accommodation in the timeframe.

Appearing for Gujarat government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought a review of its April order.

The apex court in April directed the state government to pay Bano the compensation and provide her a job as well as an accommodation.