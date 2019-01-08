App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC order reinstating CBI chief direct indictment of Narendra Modi: Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court on January 8 reinstated CBI Director Verma, setting aside the Centre's decision on October 23, 2018 to divest him of his powers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The AAP welcomed the Supreme Court order reinstating CBI director Alok Verma, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal asserting that it was a "direct indictment" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"SC reinstating CBI director Alok Verma is a direct indictment of the PM. Modi govt has ruined all institutions and democracy in our country.

"Wasn't CBI director illegally removed at midnight to stall the probe in Rafale scam which directly leads to PM himself?," the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

The Supreme Court on January 8 reinstated Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Verma, setting aside the Centre's decision on October 23, 2018 to divest him of his powers.

The top court, however, restrained Verma from taking any major policy decision till the CVC probe into corruption charges against him was concluded.

Later, in a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) welcomed the court order.

"What was the Modi government scared of so much that it sent paramilitary forces inside the CBI headquarters on the 23rd October night to search the office room of CBI Director Alok Verma after forcibly sending him on leave?," the statement quoted AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh as saying.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 07:31 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics

