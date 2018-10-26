App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 01:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC order on CBI row extremely positive development: Arun Jaitley

Commenting on the apex court ruling, Jaitley said recent developments have eroded the reputation of the CBI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday termed the Supreme Court order on the CBI row as "extremely positive development", saying it was in the interest of the nation that the truth comes out.

The Supreme Court Friday asked the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to complete within two weeks its inquiry into allegations against CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma and barred interim director M Nageswara Rao from taking any major policy decision.

Commenting on the apex court ruling, Jaitley said recent developments have eroded the reputation of the CBI.

The Supreme Court order, he said, has further strengthened the fairness criteria by asking for completion of investigation within two weeks.

"In order to ensure fairness, the Supreme Court has appointed a retired judge to oversee the investigation," he said. "The government is only interested in maintaining professionalism, the image and the institutional integrity of the CBI."

CVC probe in the CBI case is to ensure fairness, he said adding it was in the "interest of the nation that the truth comes out."
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 01:54 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Supreme Court

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.