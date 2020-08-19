172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sc-order-in-sushant-singh-rajputs-death-case-a-victory-for-family-fans-says-familys-lawyer-5727871.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC order in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case a victory for family, fans, says family's lawyer

“The Supreme Court has accepted all points. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct,” Singh told media persons.

PTI
Sushant Singh Rajput (File image: PTI)
Sushant Singh Rajput (File image: PTI)

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court upholding the transfer to the CBI of an FIR against his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the actor's suicide. Senior advocate Vikas Singh said the apex court verdict is a victory for Rajput's family and fans.

“The Supreme Court has accepted all points. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct,” Singh told media persons.

The top court held that FIR registered by Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

Close

The verdict came on the plea by Chakraborty who sought transfer of the FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai.

The apex court said Rajput was a talented actor in the Mumbai film world and died well before his full potential could be realised.

“His family, friends and admirers are keenly waiting the outcome of the investigation so that all the speculations floating around can be put to rest.

"Therefore a fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour,” the top court said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #India #Rhea Chakraborty #Supreme Court #Sushant Singh Rajput #Vikas Singh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.