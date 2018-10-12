App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC notice to West Bengal govt on plea against grant of funds for Durga puja celebrations

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta, however, refused to stay the decision of the government to grant funds to Durga Puja committees.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the West Bengal government on a plea challenging its decision to grant Rs 28 crore to 28,000 Durga puja committees.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta, however, refused to stay the decision of the government to grant funds to Durga Puja committees.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Sourav Dutta challenging the Mamata Banerjee government's decision to dole out Rs 28 crore to 28,000 puja committees in the state for Durga Puja.

On September 10, Mamata Banerjee had declared that Rs 10,000 would be given to each of the 28,000 puja committees across the state --3,000 in the city and 25,000 in the districts, which would cost the government Rs 28 crore.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 12:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Durga Puja #India #Supreme Court #West Bengal Govt

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.