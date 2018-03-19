App
Mar 19, 2018 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC notice to Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in Aarushi murder case

A bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to the dentist couple, who were acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the twin murder case in October last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court today admitted an appeal against the acquittal of dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the 2008 twin murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.

The plea was filed by Khumkala Banjade, the wife of Hemraj.

Banjade had filed an appeal in December last year against the Talwars acquittal in the case.

Later, the CBI also filed an appeal against the acquittal of Talwars in the case.

On October 12 last year, the high court acquitted the couple saying they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record.

A CBI court at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh had sentenced the Talwars to life imprisonment on November 26, 2013 in connection with the case.

Before the high court order, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were serving life sentences in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail.

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45- year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over a shoddy probe into the case which was making national headlines, then chief minister Mayawati had recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case was handed over to the CBI.

