Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC notice to Maharashtra on Arun Gawli's plea challenging life term

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna issued a notice to the state on Gawli's appeal challenging the December 9 last year verdict of the Bombay High Court which had upheld the life term awarded to him by a trial court.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on January 27 sought response from the Maharashtra government on a plea by gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli challenging the life term awarded to him in the 2008 murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna issued a notice to the state on Gawli's appeal challenging the December 9 last year verdict of the Bombay High Court which had upheld the life term awarded to him by a trial court.

According to the prosecution, Jamsandekar was murdered at the behest of Gawli (64), a former Maharashtra MLA.

According to the charge sheet filed by the police in the trial court, the Gawli gang was allegedly paid Rs 30 lakh for killing the Sena corporator over a land deal in suburban Mumbai.

Gawli, arrested on May 21, 2008, is currently lodged in jail in Maharashtra.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Supreme Court

