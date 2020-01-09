App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC notice to Centre, ECI on plea against use of plastic, especially banners, hoardings, during polls

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests and the poll panel while seeking their response within four weeks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre and the Election Commission of India on a plea against use of plastic, especially banners and hoardings, during elections.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests and the poll panel while seeking their response within four weeks.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by one W Edwin Wilson against the National Green Tribunal's order asking the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officers of all states and Union Territories to monitor the compliance of advisories against the use of plastic.

Close

The plea in apex court said that NGT did not pass effective order on the main issue of ban on PVC banners use in elections which are a huge menace.

related news

Wilson had claimed that campaigning material made of plastic is used during elections and later discarded as waste, which was detrimental to the environment.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 01:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #ECI #India #plastic #Supreme Court

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.