SC modifies order on intervention of Solicitor General in INX Media case involving P Chidambaram

Hours after the Supreme Court on September 2 asked the trial court to consider former finance minister P Chidambaram's request for interim bail in the INX Media corruption case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought modification of the order.

Considered his request, the apex court advanced the hearing in the case to September 3 from September 5.

In the post-lunch session, Mehta appeared before a bench of justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna and said the order passed earlier in the day would cause jurisdictional difficulty in its implementation.

Taking note of the submissions, the bench said CBI is at liberty to move the trial court for Chidambaram's police custody till September 3.

It said it will hear on September 3 on Chidambaram's plea challenging the non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him and remand orders of the trial court in the INX Media case.

In the pre-lunch session, the bench asked the trial court to consider Chidambaram's request for interim bail in the case after the former finance minister said that he not be sent to Tihar jail under judicial custody and offered to be in house arrest.

The apex court said if Chidambaram's request for interim bail is not considered by the trial court on September 2 itself, his CBI custody would be extended by three more days.

It had directed CBI to file response on Chidambaram's plea challenging the NBW issued against him and the subsequent orders of the trial court remanding him in the CBI custody.