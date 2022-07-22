English
    SC junks plea to increase smoking age

    "If you want publicity, argue a good case...don't file publicity interest litigation, the bench said while dismissing the plea. The apex court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocates Shubham Awasthi and Sapta Rishi Mishra seeking guidelines to control smoking.

    July 22, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    The Supreme Court on Friday junked a plea seeking a direction to increase the smoking age from 18 to 21, and ban the sale of loose cigarettes. A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia rejected the plea filed by two advocates.

    "If you want publicity, argue a good case...don't file publicity interest litigation, the bench said while dismissing the plea. The apex court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocates Shubham Awasthi and Sapta Rishi Mishra seeking guidelines to control smoking.

    The plea also sought directions to remove smoking zones from commercial places besides banning sale of loose cigarettes near educational and healthcare institutions and also places of worship.
