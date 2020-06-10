App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC Judges' panel not in favour of resumption regular courtroom hearings, to review in June end

The committee headed by senior most judge Justice N V Ramana, in its meeting, reviewed the functioning of the Supreme Court in the light of “surging pandemic due to COVID-19 cases in NCT Delhi and adjoining area” and considered the representations of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA), they said.

PTI

A committee of seven Supreme Court judges did not agree to the demands of bar bodies including SCBA to resume regular courtroom hearings for the time being and would review the functioning of the Supreme Court at the end of June keeping in mind the pandemic situation, official sources said on Wednesday.

The committee headed by senior most judge Justice N V Ramana, in its meeting, reviewed the functioning of the Supreme Court in the light of “surging pandemic due to COVID-19 cases in NCT Delhi and adjoining area” and considered the representations of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA), they said.

The judges' committee was not in favour of resumption of open court hearings at the moment, they said.

Close

The sources said the committee would meet again probably on June 30 to decide on the functioning of the courts, which would be opening in July after the curtailed summer vacation, after taking stock of the pandemic situation then.

related news

An official communication with regard to the panel's meeting would be issued, they said.

The top court has been holding virtual hearings since March 25 when the COVID-19-induced lockdown was imposed in the country.

Earlier, the committee had postponed its June 5 meeting with the bar leaders to review functioning of courts in view of the pandemic.

SCBA had written to its members on June 4 seeking their views on resumption of regular courtroom proceedings for apprising the judges' panel of its views.

Favouring resumption of open courts, the president of SCBA had also said, “Administration of justice cannot remain virtually closed for an indefinite period”.

BCI (Bar Council of India), SCBA and SCAORA have been demanding resumption of physical courtroom hearings.

SCBA had said there was an “existential question” and without the court's functioning, lawyers, except privileged few, are in dire need “for the court to start to give them a chance to work and livelihood.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's doubling rate improves to 24 days, higher than national average of 16 days

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's doubling rate improves to 24 days, higher than national average of 16 days

Etihad Airways launches travel voucher offering 50% cash bonus

Etihad Airways launches travel voucher offering 50% cash bonus

OECD sees deepest peace-time slump in a century

OECD sees deepest peace-time slump in a century

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.