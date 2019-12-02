SC judges behind Ayodhya verdict 'Personality of the Year'; Verdict top event of decade: Yahoo India

The Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict claimed the numero uno spot on Yahoo India's 'Decade in Review' list, while the five judges comprising the Constitution Bench that delivered the verdict emerged as 'Personality of the Year'. Yahoo India's annual list reflects the year's top trends, happenings and events based on users' daily search patterns and an editorial selection of what they read, recommended and shared most on Yahoo.

While abrogation of Article 370 came in at number two, surgical strikes, implementation of GST, rise of BJP, decriminalisation of Article 377, Nirbhaya rape case and Mangalyaan Mars mission also made it to the 'Top Indian Events of the Decade' list.

The SC Bench - comprising justices Ranjan Gogoi, Sharad Arvind Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer - emerged as Yahoo India's 'Personality of the Year' in 2019.

On the back of a landslide victory in the Indian General Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as 2019's 'Most Searched Personality' – a position he also held in 2018.

Celebrities like cricketer M S Dhoni and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined Modi on this list, along with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and late finance minister Arun Jaitley, Yahoo India said.

Interestingly, while Modi topped the list of most searched politicians of 2019, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed the number two spot, edging out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (who was at number three position).

Salman Khan and Sunny Leone remained unbeaten as most searched male and female celebrities.

Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan were named Yahoo India's male and female Style Icons of 2019.

India's richest man Mukesh Ambani was the top Business Newsmaker of 2019, followed by Gautam Adani.

Start-up founders like Nykaa's Falguni Nayar, Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma and OYO's Ritesh Agarwal also claimed a place on the list.