SC judge recuses from hearing plea challenging Omar Abdullah's detention

Supreme Court judge Justice MM Shantanagoudar on February 12 recused himself from hearing the plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging detention of her brother and NC leader Omar Abdullah under the J-K Public Safety Act (PSA).

Pilot's plea came up for hearing before a three-judge bench comprising justices NV Ramana, Shantanagoudar and Sanjiv Khanna.

"I am not participating in this matter," Justice Shantanagoudar said at the outset.

The bench said the plea could be heard on February 13.