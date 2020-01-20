App
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC issues notice to UP govt on PIL challenging renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj

The Centre had on January 1 last year approved renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court January 20 sought response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea filed by Allahabad Heritage Society challenging the renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj. A bench, comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, issued notice to the state government on an appeal filed by the society against the Allahabad High Court order of February, 2019 dismissing the PIL against the renaming of the holy town.

The high court had observed that a mere name change of the city will not affect public interest and moreover, it cannot interfere with the policy decision of the government.

The appeal, besides challenging the notification of the UP government in this regard, has also alleged procedural violations in renaming the holy city.

The move to rename the city is contrary to the secular ethos of the Constitution, and hence runs contrary to the spirit of composite culture, the plea said, adding that the name Allahabad has been associated with the city for almost four centuries.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court #Uttar Pradesh

