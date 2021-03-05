SC issues notice to Centre over ban on transgenders, gays from donating blood

Representational image

The Supreme Court (SC) of India on March 5 issued notices to the Centre and other parties after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging Health Ministry guideline banning transgender and gay persons from donating blood.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, was hearing a petition filed by one T Santa Singh challenging the constitutional validity of Section 12 and 51 of the Guidelines on Blood Donor Selection and Blood Donor Referral, 2017, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The rule imposed a blanket ban on members of the LGBT community and female sex workers from donating blood considering these groups to be in high-risk of contracting HIV/AIDS infection.

Seeking a stay on the 2017 rule, the plea contended that exclusion of persons from donating blood based on their gender identity and sexual orientation is “arbitrary, unreasonable, discriminatory, and unscientific”.

The SC Bench headed by CJI Bobde said: “These are medical matters. We do not understand these issues. We have issued notices to the respondents and are awaiting their response.”

The apex court of the country has meanwhile refused to stay the present guidelines on blood donation stating it would not pass an order on the subject without understanding the issue.

With ANI inputs