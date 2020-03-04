App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC idea of involving political leaders for resolving hate speech issue doesn't fructify

The bench, which said it has "the highest respect for Justice Patnaik", observed, "Our intention is to get political leader who can talk to people and resolve it".

PTI

The idea mooted by the Supreme Court on Wednesday for involving some political leaders, including from the ruling BJP, or independent persons for exploring the possibility of resolving the dispute regarding alleged hate speeches which purportedly led to the recent Delhi violence, did not fructify. "Since you are talking about peace, can you suggest name of a leader of standing who could negotiate with the other side?," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who appeared for petitioners seeking lodging of FIRs against politicians for their alleged hate speech.

"You give us the names," said the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

"We can nominate some leaders. Is anybody from the BJP is here? We can also have some independent persons like Prashant Bhushan," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta vehemently opposed Bhushan's name and said: "Given the background of Mr Bhushan, we will oppose it and I am not mincing words on this."

To this, the CJI said, "We cannot remove any prejudice".

Gonsalves later suggested the name of former apex court judge Justice (retd) A K Patnaik.

The bench, which said it has "the highest respect for Justice Patnaik", observed, "Our intention is to get political leader who can talk to people and resolve it".

Mehta, however, said such matters cannot be mediated.

"Mr Mehta, the problem is that you are not clear what we have in our minds. We want to see if peace is possible," the bench said.

Mehta said peace is definitely possible and the authorities are making all efforts for it.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 09:16 pm

