you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC holds former CBI chief Nageshwar Rao guilty of contempt

CJI Ranjan Gogoi imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Rao and said he neither understood nor comprehended how Rao could relieve the investigating officer without taking the court into confidence.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court of India (SC) on February 12 held former interim Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director M Nageshwar Rao guilty of contempt for transferring the head of the team investigating the Bihar shelter home rape case.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Rao.

The CJI also ordered Rao and the CBI legal advisor to sit in court till the court rises as punishment for their defiance of court orders. The punishment will be registered in the official records.

The court had issued the notice to Rao for transferring joint director AK Sharma out of CBI.

Rao on February 11 admitted that as the interim chief of the CBI, he committed a "mistake" in transferring Sharma and apologised to the top court, saying he had no intention to circumvent its orders.

Rao, who filed an affidavit in response to the contempt notice issued to him on February 7, said he was praying for an unconditional and unqualified apology by the court.

The CJI, however, junked his argument in defence. CJI Gogoi said that he neither understood nor comprehended how Rao could relieve the investigating officer without taking the court into confidence.

The apex court had summoned Rao on February 7, pulling him up the former CBI interim director for transferring the head of the probe team in the case.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 12:41 pm

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Nageshwar Rao #Politics #video

