SC Hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates | Govt seeks two-week adjournment

The Supreme Court (SC) is hearing a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period.

A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan is hearing pleas seeking extension of the loan moratorium and waiver of accruing interest.

On September 3, the SC said banks should not declare accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) for two months and banks must not take coercive action against borrowers.

The RBI had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to SC:

> On concerns expressed on the last date, two or three rounds of meeting have taken place and it has been examined. Considered decisions have to be taken. In consultation with banks as banks will play a vital role. Kindly defer for two weeks. (Inputs from LiveLaw)

> Can assure that the discussion is being carried out at levels much higher than the RBI. (Inputs from CNBC-TV18).

Senior Advocate Harish Salve for IBA to SC:

> Restructuring norms yet to be worked out. Discretion won't be left with the banks. (Inputs from CNBC-TV18).

CREDAI to SC:

> State Bank of India admitted, as per present conditions only 5 percent of the loans can Be restructured. (Inputs from CNBC-TV18).

> SC should also protect against credit ratings downgrade. Banks have started debiting the last six months' interest to accounts of borrowers.

Here's a quick recap of what's happened so far:

The SC has previously said there is "no merit in charging interest on interest".

The RBI had on June 4 said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived during the moratorium period.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Dutta, who appeared for a petitioner, on September 2 said "interest on interest is absolutely and prima facie wrong and they cannot charge it".