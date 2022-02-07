SC hearing on Haryana quota law LIVE: Apex court to hear state's appeal against HC stay order on its law

February 07, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

of the state. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, and agreed to list the appeal on placing the high court order on its record. The bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli, accepted the submission and ordered listing of the case. The high court on February 3 granted interim stay on the Haryana government law on pleas filed by various industry associations from Faridabad and other bodies in the state including Gurgaon. The high court admitted multiple petitions against implementation of the law — Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, counsel of one of the petitioners had said. The Act provides 75 percent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force from January 15 after being notified in November last year. It applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000. The Act is applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana. In March 2021, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020.

The Supreme Court of India (SC) will hear the Haryana government's appeal against a High Court stay on its 75 percent quota law. The SC had on February 4 agreed to hear the appeal challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting an interim stay on its law providing 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs for residents