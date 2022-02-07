MARKET NEWS

    February 07, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

    SC hearing on Haryana quota law LIVE: Apex court to hear state's appeal against HC stay order on its law

    SC hearing on Haryana quota law LIVE Updates: Haryana CM Khattar had vowed to fight back when the HC granted a stay against the government's 75 percent quota for Haryana natives

    SC hearing on Haryana quota law LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court of India (SC) will hear the Haryana government's appeal against a High Court stay on its 75 percent quota law. The SC had on February 4 agreed to hear the appeal challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting an interim stay on its law providing 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs for residents
    of the state. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, and agreed to list the appeal on placing the high court order on its record. The bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli, accepted the submission and ordered listing of the case. The high court on February 3 granted interim stay on the Haryana government law on pleas filed by various industry associations from Faridabad and other bodies in the state including Gurgaon. The high court admitted multiple petitions against implementation of the law — Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, counsel of one of the petitioners had said. The Act provides 75 percent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force from January 15 after being notified in November last year. It applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000. The Act is applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana. In March 2021, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020.
    • February 07, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

      SC hearing on Haryana quota law LIVE Updates | I am mentioning the matter which was listed yesterday before the Hon'ble Punjab and Haryana high Court where a statutory enactment of the legislature was under challenge and the prayer was to stay the Act. I appeared (in HC), therefore, I can make a statement that after giving me an opportunity of hearing for 90 seconds, the court proceeded to stay the Act. We have prepared the SLP and filed it today... I need to say much more, kindly list it on Monday subject to my placing the order on record, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, had said.

    • February 07, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

      SC hearing on Haryana quota law LIVE Updates | What is the Act about?

      The Act provides 75 percent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force from January 15 after being notified in November last year. It applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000. The Act is applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana. In March 2021, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020.

    • February 07, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

      SC hearing on Haryana quota law LIVE Updates | A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, and agreed to list the appeal on placing the high court order on its record.

    • February 07, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

      SC hearing on Haryana quota law LIVE Updates | A Recap of what happened

      The policy which was scheduled to take effect in January 2022 was stayed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court last week in an interim order passed by the court. Challenging this stay, the state government approached the apex court soon after.

    • February 07, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

      SC to hear appeal of Haryana against P&H HC stay order on its quota law
      The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear on February 7 the appeal of Haryana Government challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting interim stay on its law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for residents of the state. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, and agreed to list the appeal on placing the high court order on its record. The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, accepted the submission and ordered listing of the case.
      The high court on Thursday granted interim stay on the Haryana government law on pleas filed by various industry associations from Faridabad and other bodies in the state including Gurgaon. The high court admitted multiple petitions against implementation of the law -- Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, counsel of one of the petitioners had said. 
      The Act provides 75 percent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force from January 15 after being notified in November last year. It applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000. The Act is applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana. 
      In March 2021, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020. (PTI)

    • February 07, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Supreme Court hearing of Haryana Government's appeal against a High Court stay on its 75 percent quota law.
      Stay tuned for the latest news and developments!
       

