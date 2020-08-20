Supreme Court heard 15,000 cases via videoconferencing in 100 days since COVID-19 outbreak

The Supreme Court (SC) has heard around 15,500 cases via video conferencing from March 23 till date, the top court said in a statement.

The apex court said it set up 1,021 benches in the last 100 days which held over 15,000 hearings in matters argued or represented by 50,475 advocates through video conferencing.

The top court had been hearing matters through video conferencing since March 23, two days before the national lockdown was imposed to restrict the spread of coronavirus. According to a report by news agency PTI, the court also disposed of as many as 4,300 cases during this period.

In a statement, the apex court also said that despite the fact that about 125 registry staff and their immediate family members got infected with the virus, the apex court's registry has been functioning with a reduced number of staffers due to various reasons including lack of adequate public transport facilities.

According to the news agency, the court said 1,021 SC benches dealt with 15,596 matters which included 587 main matters and 434 review petitions during the last 100 days and approximately 4,300 cases have been disposed of.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, SC conducts its hearings via the Vidyo app which can be downloaded on mobile phones and desktops. The platform, according to the newspaper, is hosted on servers of the National Data Centre of National Informatics Centre.

In a statement, the top court also referred to the details of cases heard and decided by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, the USA and the top court of the European Union.

It said that the UK's top court, which is presently in recess, decided only 29 cases between March 24 and August 17.