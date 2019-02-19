App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC grants protection from arrest in all cases to ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh

Ghosh had moved the apex court seeking protection from arrest, saying the West Bengal government has registered 10 FIRs against her.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court Tuesday granted protection from arrest in all cases registered against former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, who had recently joined the BJP. A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri said no coercive action should be taken against her and posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.

She had said that apex court had already granted protection from arrest in seven cases but the state has registered three more FIRs against her.

The West Bengal government opposed the plea of Ghosh and said there are clear evidences against her and submitted a transcript of a conversation between Ghosh and her personal security officer.
