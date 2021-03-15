SC gives Centre 4 weeks to respond to IMA plea against allowing Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries

Supreme Court (Shutterstock)

The Supreme Court on March 15 gave the Centre four weeks to respond to the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) plea against its decision to allow Ayurveda practitioners to perform certain surgeries, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Centre will file an affidavit and describing the IMA's concern as "overpitched".

The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), which comes under the Ayush ministry, had in November 2020 released a notification amending the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016.

The notification identified 58 surgical procedures that could be performed by postgraduate students in Ayurveda.

"IMA unequivocally condemns uncivil ways of the Central Council of Indian Medicine to arrogate itself to vivisect modern medicine and empower its practitioners with undeserving areas of practice," the body had said in statement.

Following the notification, the IMA alleged that the government is mixing two different streams of medicines. The Ministry of Ayush had issued a clarification, stating that the question of mixing Ayurveda with modern medicine does not arise.