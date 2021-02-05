MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

SC gives breather to comedian Munawar Faruqui

The apex court also issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government.

Moneycontrol News
February 05, 2021 / 11:47 AM IST

The Supreme Court of India on February 5 issues interim bail to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods.

The comedian, along with four others, was arrested after a complaint was filed by a BJP MLA's son that the comedian made objectionable remarks on Hindu deities in a show in Indore.

This is a developing story, follow back for more details.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Munawar Faruqui #Supreme Court
first published: Feb 5, 2021 11:47 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.