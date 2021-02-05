SC gives breather to comedian Munawar Faruqui

The Supreme Court of India on February 5 issues interim bail to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods.

The comedian, along with four others, was arrested after a complaint was filed by a BJP MLA's son that the comedian made objectionable remarks on Hindu deities in a show in Indore.

This is a developing story, follow back for more details.