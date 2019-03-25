App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC for more VVPAT matching in polls; tells EC no institution should insulate itself from improvement

The court was hearing a plea filed by 21 opposition leaders, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, seeking that VVPAT slips of at least 50 per cent of voting machines in each assembly constituency be checked randomly in the Lok Sabha elections next month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court Monday favoured increasing the random physical verification of VVPAT slips in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls and told the EC that "no institution should insulate itself from improvement, including the judiciary".

It was not the question of "casting aspersions", rather a matter of "satisfaction" of the electorate, the top court said.

It asked the EC to file response as to whether it can increase the number of sample surveys of VVPAT slips from one in each assembly segment for the upcoming general and assembly elections.

The court was hearing a plea filed by 21 opposition leaders, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, seeking that VVPAT slips of at least 50 per cent of voting machines in each assembly constituency be checked randomly in the Lok Sabha elections next month.

related news

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta asked the EC to file its reply on affidavit indicating the reasons of its satisfaction that purity of elections can be maintained and is being maintained.

"The Election Commission of India (EC) is fully satisfied that the purity of the elections can be maintained and is being maintained. The Election Commission of India shall indicate the above in an affidavit the basis of satisfaction," the bench said.

It further said, "The Election Commission of India shall also indicate that if the sample survey can be extended to a higher level...the affidavit shall be filed by 4PM on March 28. The matter is listed for further hearing on April 1."

At the outset, the bench told the deputy election commissioner Sudeep Jain, appearing in person, whether the poll panel can increase the number of random physical verification of VVPAT slips with EVMs from the existing stipulation of only one polling station per assembly segment.

Jain replied that the EC has adequate reasons to believe that there was no requirement for changing the present arrangement of random matching of VVPAT slips with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) for one polling per assembly segment.

To this the bench said, "It is not the question of casting aspersions rather it is question of satisfaction. Two is better than one. Tell us, can you do a little more. We would like to increase it. Can you increase it? If you are willing to do it on your own do it but if not then give the reasons."

Jain replied that the present arrangement of counting of VVPAT slips in one polling booth per assembly constituency in assembly polls and in one polling booth in each assembly segment for Lok Sabha polls has worked well but the poll panel is open to suggestions.

The bench was seemingly dissatisfied with the persistent response of the EC official that the present system has been working well and asked the poll panel to file an affidavit detailing the reasons of its satisfaction that there was no need for any improvement.

"If the present system was working well then why did you not start using VVPAT on your own. Why did you need court orders for that (earlier). Why did the judges have to think about it. Why did you oppose the court's suggestion at that time. You had opposed at that time but yet we did it," the bench said.

It further said, "No institution shall insulate itself from improvement, including judiciary. There is always a scope for improvement. Everyone needs improvement".

The EC spokesperson said that in compliance with the direction of the apex court the Commission will file the affidavit by March 28.

The bench had on March 15, issued notice to ECI and asked the competent authority to depute an officer to assist the court in the matter.

The leaders from six national and 15 regional parties, claiming to represent 70-75 per cent of the population, have also sought the setting aside of the EC guideline on random verification of one assembly seat.

The parties include the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI (Marxist), CPI, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Loktantrik Janata Dal and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The plea had referred to the 1975 verdict of the apex court in the case of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi which held that free and fair elections are part of the basic structure of the Constitution of India.

It had also referred to the 2013 verdict of apex court in the case of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy where it was held that paper trail for EVMs are an "indispensable requirement" for free and fair elections.

The plea had further stated that the directions are being sought for giving effect to the judgment of this court declaring VVPAT as "integral and intrinsic to free and fair elections which, in turn are part of the basic structure of the Constitution of India".

The parties had raised apprehensions in a meeting with the EC in February about the credibility of EVMs, although the poll panel has denied allegations of machines being tampered with.

The EC, while announcing the Lok Sabha election schedule, had said that mandatory checking of EVMs and VVPAT will be done on the basis of one polling station for each Lok Sabha constituency.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Election Commission of India #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Supreme Court #VVPAT

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sanjay Nirupam Loses Mumbai Congress Chief's Post to Milind Deora, Get ...

AAP Seeks Explanation from Puri over Fall in Delhi Metro Ridership

ICC Turns Third Umpire to Confused Gully Cricketers in Pakistan

BJP Writes to EC Over ‘Police Interference’ After Abhishek Banerje ...

SC Collegium Recommends 16 Lawyers as Kerala, Karnataka and Bombay HC ...

Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Responding to 'How are You' in Six Languages is ...

Pakistani Man Living in India for 50 Years to Get Citizenship: MHA Tel ...

Apple Special Event 2019 Live: Video Streaming Service And Gaming Plat ...

IPL 2019 | Pant Will Win Many More Games for DC: Ponting

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

Arun Jaitley calls Congress minimum income scheme 'bluff announcement' ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

Wall Street opens lower as global growth fears persist

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

Oil prices hit by worries of sharp economic slowdown

Apple Special Event LIVE: Premium entertainment, news and gaming servi ...

In Manipur, repealing AFSPA takes a backseat as political leaders shif ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Trumps hail Mueller report ruling out criminal collusion between presi ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

IPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP in Jaipur: Chris Gayle departs for 79

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.