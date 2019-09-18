App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC fixes October 18 deadline to conclude Ayodhya case arguments, says willing to work on Saturdays

The apex court also urged all stakeholders to make joint effort to resolve the issue

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court of India on September 18 fixed October 18 as the deadline to finish arguments in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The apex court also urged all stakeholders to make joint effort to resolve the issue.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said the court may work extra hours and sit on Saturdays to try and finish arguments.

Responding to a letter by the mediation panel, the court said “If parties desire to settle the matter, including by resorting to mediation panel, they may do so and place the settlement before the court.”

The petitioners, in the latter, had sought resumption of talks to resolve the dispute.

The proceedings would remain confidential, the court added.

(To be updated)

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 12:38 pm

tags #Ayodhya #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Supreme Court

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

