172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sc-extends-term-of-3-members-of-armed-forces-tribunal-5739031.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC extends term of 3 members of Armed Forces Tribunal

The Armed Forces Tribunal Bar Association had written to the apex court in 2016 seeking appointment of judicial members of AFTs claiming that the work there has almost come to a "standstill".

PTI

The Supreme Court has extended the term of three Administrative Members of the Armed Forces Tribunal for a period of two months. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde passed the order after noting that connected matters were posted for hearing in the next month.

“The term of three administrative members of the Armed Forces Tribunal was extended for a period of one month by an Order of this Court dated July 16, 2020.

“As all the connected matters are scheduled to be listed for hearing on September 9, 2020, we deem it appropriate that the term of three administrative members of the Armed Forces Tribunal is extended for a period of two more months,” the bench said.

Close

According to section 5 of the Armed Forces Tribunal Act, the tribunal shall consist of a Chairperson, and such number of Judicial and Administrative Members as the Central Government may deem fit.

related news

A person shall not be qualified for appointment as the Chairperson unless he is a retired Judge of the Supreme Court or a retired Chief Justice of a High Court, as per the Act.

The Armed Forces Tribunal Bar Association had written to the apex court in 2016 seeking appointment of judicial members of AFTs claiming that the work there has almost come to a "standstill".

In the letter to then Chief Justice T S Thakur, copies of which was sent to Defence Minister and Law Minister, Secretary of the AFT (Principal Bench) Bar Association, said there were only five benches functional out of a total of 17, which had resulted in a lack of access to justice to military personnel, disabled soldiers and even widows of defence personnel.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 04:21 pm

tags #Armed Forces Tribunal #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.