SC extends status quo on commercial cultivation of GM mustard by a week

The Supreme Court on November 10 extended the status quo on the planting of genetically modified (GM) mustard by a week, continuing the ban on the cultivation of the oil seed.

In a recent decision, the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) of the Union environment ministry approved the commercial cultivation of GM mustard.

The country’s top court deferred the hearing on pleas against the GM mustard as the Centre's affidavit filed a day earlier was yet to be taken on record. The case will now be heard on November 17.

Another farmer body has also moved the court in support of GM mustard.

The GEAC has recommended the release of GM mustard, which, according to experts, paves the way for its commercial cultivation.

The move comes amid opposition from green groups which say commercial cultivation of GM mustard could have an adverse impact on human health and food security.

The transgenic mustard hybrid, DMH-11, has been developed by the Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants (CGMCP) at Delhi University.