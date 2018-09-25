SC extends deadline till November 15 for UP government to submit vision document on protection of Taj Mahal

The Uttar Pradesh government told the apex court that it would be difficult to declare entire Agra as a heritage city.
The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till November 15 the time for Uttar Pradesh government to submit a vision document on protection of Taj Mahal. The Uttar Pradesh government told the apex court that it would be difficult to declare entire Agra as a heritage city.
The top court asked the state government to consider declaring certain portions of the area surrounding Taj Mahal as heritage.The state government informed the court that an Ahmedabad-based Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology was assisting it on declaring areas surrounding Taj Mahal as heritage.
