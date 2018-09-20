SC extends deadline for probe in Aircel-Maxis deal case

The Supreme Court Thursday extended by three months the deadline given to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to complete the probe in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said the probe should be completed in three months.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, said the agency needs some two-three months to complete the probe as it needs to confront some accused with several e-mails.

The ED is probing a money laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

The top court had in March directed investigating agencies CBI and ED to complete their probe in the 2G spectrum allocation cases and other related matters, including the Aircel-Maxis deal in six months.

The bench had observed that investigation has been going on for a long time and people of this country cannot be kept in the dark on a sensitive matter like this.