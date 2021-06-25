SC disposes of petitions after Andhra Pradesh cancels board examination

The Supreme Court on June 25 disposed of petitions that challenged holding of board examinations in Andhra Pradesh, a day after the state government cancelled the exams for classes 10 and 12.

The southern state is the latest to scrap examinations after national and several state boards decided to promote students to the next classes on the basis of internal assessment in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Andhra education minister Audimulapu Suresh had on June 24 conveyed the state government’s decision to cancel the board exams.

His announcement came after the Andhra Pradesh government told the top court that it would be able to conduct the school-leaving Class 12 examination successfully and there was no reliable alternative to assessing senior class students.

The state government proposed to hold the examination in the last week of July and said the schedule would be release shortly.

It, however, decided against holding the exams for both classes 10 and 12 after a Supreme Court bench on June 24 said, "Even if there is one fatality, you will be held responsible."

The bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari also asked the government to specify how it would maintain social distancing and minimise infection during exam.

On June 17, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) , the country’s largest board, told the court it would take into account students' scores in classes 10 and 11 and internal assessment in Class 12 to arrive at the final mark sheet for Class 12.

The CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared by July 31.