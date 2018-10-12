App
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC dismisses pleas of Kamal Nath, Pilot on voters' list of MP, Rajasthan

A bench of justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said, 'We have dismissed these petitions'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed two separate petitions of senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot seeking directions to the Election Commission to provide the draft voters' list in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in text format.

Polls in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 28 and in Rajasthan on December 7.

A bench of justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said, "We have dismissed these petitions".

The apex court had reserved its verdict on October 8 on the plea of leaders alleging duplication of voters in the list and sought a proper redressal of grievances to ensure free and fair elections.

related news

The plea filed by Nath said directions should be issued to publish the voters' lists in a "text format as per rules", instead of the PDF format, and expeditious decisions taken on all complaints before their final publication.

The senior Congress leader has also said a direction should be issued to the poll panel to randomly verify the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with votes cast on electronic voting machines (EVMs) at 10 per cent randomly-selected polling stations in every constituency.

On September 18, the poll panel had, in its affidavit, justified providing the draft electoral roll in PDF format in Madhya Pradesh without the pictures of the voters and said it was done to prevent manipulation of electors' data.

The pleas of leaders further alleged that according to a survey, there were over 60 lakh fake voters in Madhya Pradesh and similarly, in Rajasthan, there were over 41 lakh duplicate voters.

In Rajasthan, the poll panel had added 71 lakh new voters, the plea said, demanding that directions be given to remove inconsistencies and conduct free and fair elections.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 11:46 am

