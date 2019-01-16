App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC dismisses pleas of 5 states seeking modification of its order on selection, appointment of DGPs

The apex court was hearing applications of various state governments, including Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Haryana and Bihar, seeking implementation of their local laws regarding selection and appointment of DGPs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on January 16 dismissed the pleas of five states seeking modification of its order issued last year on selection and appointment of director generals of police (DGPs).

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the earlier directions of the court on selection and appointment of DGPs were issued in larger public interest and to protect the police officials from political interference.
