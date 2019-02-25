App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC dismisses plea seeking direction to parties not to field candidates having more than 2 children

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a plea seeking a direction that political parties should comply with the 'two-child norm' and not field candidates having more than two children.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to political parties not to give tickets to those who have more than two children.

The plea, filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, sought declaration of the 'two-child norm' as a mandatory criteria for government jobs, aids and subsidies and urged that the law, dealing with the "condition for recognition of a state or national party" be suitably amended.

The plea said non-compliance of the norm should lead to withdrawal of citizens' statutory rights including right to vote and contest elections.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 11:36 am

