App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC dismisses plea seeking ban on roadshows, bike rallies during elections

The petitioners had said that roadshows and bike rallies during the election period cause air, noise pollution and traffic jams, which result in inconvenience to the general public.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition filed by a former DGP of Uttar Pradesh and an environmentalist seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ban roadshows and bike rallies during polls. "We are not inclined to entertain this," a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta told advocate Virag Gupta, who was appearing for petitioners Vikram Singh and environmentalist Shaivika Agrawal.

Singh, a former Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, and Agrawal had said in their plea that roadshows and bike rallies violate the ECI's instructions and cause damage to the environment.

The petitioners had said that roadshows and bike rallies during the election period cause air, noise pollution and traffic jams, which result in inconvenience to the general public.

The plea had said that instructions issued by the ECI with regard to roadshows and political processions mandate that vehicles must be registered and a convoy cannot have more than 10 vehicles.

related news

As per the ECI's instructions, it added, two convoys must maintain a distance of at least 200 metres, more than half of the road cannot be covered and the number of vehicles and people joining the roadshow has to be intimated to the authorities in advance.

"However, the said instructions have remained on paper and are being violated with impunity by all political parties," the plea had said.

It had claimed that modified vehicles, often called "raths", are being used in these roadshows but they are in contravention to several rules, including the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

The plea had also said VVIPs are vulnerable to terrorist attacks while campaigning in such 'raths' and roadshows are also a threat to their security.

"The nation has already lost a former prime minister due to a terrorist attack at a political rally. A former prime minister of Pakistan was also shot dead when she was standing through the sunroof of her vehicle in a political roadshow," it had said.

The plea had sought a direction to the poll panel to not allow roadshows during elections.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kamal Haasan Meets Mamata Banerjee, Will Campaign For TMC’s Andaman ...

Rahul Gandhi Considering Second Seat Reflects Congress's Strength in U ...

China Pumps-in USD 2.2 Billion in Pakistan's Dwindling Forex Reserves

Trump Has No Problem with Release of Mueller Report : White House

Youngistan Hindu College

HAL Rolls Out 16th Tejas LCA Fighter Jet for Indian Air Force as Per T ...

First Look of Chhapaak Unveiled, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Holds Strong at ...

Thailand's Junta 'Manipulated' Election, Claims Pusted PM Thaksin Shin ...

Sadhvi Pragya Says Willing to Take on Digvijaya Singh From Bhopal Lok ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

After railway tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; ai ...

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI in disproportionate assets case aga ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 355 points, Nifty nearly 1% lower as indic ...

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

NEIDP inducts 5 ex-Congress MLAs in Manipur ahead of LS polls; experts ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

Criminal collusion between Donald Trump, Russia ahead of 2016 election ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Amazon Fab Phone fest: iPhone X for Rs 73,999, deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz required Vineet Kumar Singh t ...

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...

BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer li ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.