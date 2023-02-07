English
    SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court in money laundering case

    Justice V Ramasubramanian, who pronounced the verdict on behalf of the bench referred to section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and said Navi Mumbai, where the account is, is said to be the place where the proceeds of crime have reached.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST
    The Supreme Court of India.

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed journalist Rana Ayyub's plea challenging summons by the Ghaziabad special court in a money laundering case, leaving it open for her to raise the issues before the trial court.

    A bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and J B Pardiwala allowed Ayyub to raise the issue of jurisdiction before the trial court, saying it is a question of evidence.

    "The question as to whether any one or more of the activities (under section 3 of the PMLA) have taken place and the question of fact and place has to be decided based on evidence. Therefore, we leave it open to the petitioner to raise these issues before the trial court. Writ petition shall stand dismissed", he said.