SC dismisses plea of ex-Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar seeking extension of protection from arrest

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case. Kumar was earlier granted protection from arrest by the apex court for seven days which ends today.A vacation bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said Kumar can approach the Calcutta High Court or the trial court there for seeking relief.
First Published on May 24, 2019 12:33 pm