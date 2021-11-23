MARKET NEWS

SC dismisses plea challenging proposed change in land use of plot in Central Vista project

In the petition, Rajeev Suri had said that he was confining his challenge only to the proposed change in land use of Plot 1, which will result in loss of recreational area for public

Moneycontrol News
November 23, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST
A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar dismissed the writ petition filed by Rajeev Suri. (File image)

The Supreme Court of India on November 23 dismissed a writ petition challenging the alleged proposal to change the land use of a plot from "recreational" to "residential" for the new official residences of Vice President and the Prime Minister as part of the ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

An SC bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar dismissed the writ petition filed by Rajeev Suri, reported LiveLaw. In the petition, Suri had said that he was confining his challenge only to the proposed change in land use of Plot 1, which will result in loss of recreational area for the public, as per the report. Suri had earlier unsuccessfully challenged the notifications for the Central Vista Project, it said.

According to the report, the petitioner's counsel Shiv Shikhil Suri argued that the change of open green area to the residential area is against the public interest. As per his submission, about 6 acres of the green area is proposed to be taken over, the report said.

Hearing the argument, the bench asked how the proposed change is impermissible in law. "They say that the area is proposed to be made into a residential area for Vice President...it is a policy decision. How is it illegal? What are the mala fides?", Justice Khanwilkar asked.

The judge further asked, “Assuming the plot was used for a recreational area in the post, is it not open for the authorities to change for the holistic development of the area?”

On this, Shiv Shikhil Suri said that the prayer is to protect the green areas and alternate sites should be explored by the authorities.

Hearing the arguments, the bench said, "We are not impressed with this argument. If you have any better argument we will consider that. Show us one judgment that says that a plot once described as a recreational area cannot be changed at all? It is a matter of policy. Where else can be the residence of the President, Vice President be located? Everything can be criticized but the criticism should be constructive", Justice Khanwilkar asked.

Following this, the bench proceeded to dictate an order to dismiss the petition. Giving the order, it observed that the land-use change was a matter of policy, which was not open to judicial review, especially when the petitioner has not alleged any illegality or mala fides, added the report.
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Legal #Supreme Court
first published: Nov 23, 2021 11:23 am

